Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Achieves $15,437.10 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $15,437.10 and $122.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XBIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.