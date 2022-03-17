SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.70)-($0.61) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $475-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.80 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 188,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. SecureWorks has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SecureWorks by 797.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SecureWorks by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

