IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,908 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $222.34. 820,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,422. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -741.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.