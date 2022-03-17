Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $402.07. The stock had a trading volume of 194,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.79 and its 200 day moving average is $415.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

