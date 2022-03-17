Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,263 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,116% compared to the average volume of 844 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.87. 17,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,892. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

