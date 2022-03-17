Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down to $19.36

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $18.86. Groupon shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 16,934 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Get Groupon alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $564.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 103.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after buying an additional 1,414,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 53.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 385,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Groupon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Groupon by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 361,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.