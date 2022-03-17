SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 99,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,724,914 shares.The stock last traded at $485.96 and had previously closed at $485.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $241,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

