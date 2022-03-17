Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,442,494 shares.The stock last traded at $30.02 and had previously closed at $30.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bancorporation ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 50.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,715 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

