Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.03. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 290,423 shares trading hands.

HMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.