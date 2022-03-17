Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.03. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 290,423 shares trading hands.
HMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
