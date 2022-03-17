MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.48

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 35774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 2.18.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 283,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 683,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

