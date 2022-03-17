Investors Buy High Volume of Warby Parker Put Options (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,761 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 797% compared to the typical volume of 1,088 put options.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRBY traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. 2,605,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,370. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.46.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

