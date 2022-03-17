Investors Purchase Large Volume of Fossil Group Call Options (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,641 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 572% compared to the average daily volume of 1,881 call options.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

