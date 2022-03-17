Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,253 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $11.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.63. 40,640,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,080,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.97. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $554.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

