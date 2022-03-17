KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 3,462,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,840. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

