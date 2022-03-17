$0.90 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,602,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,374. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Antero Resources has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 4.08.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.