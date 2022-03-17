Only1 Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Only1 has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $449,958.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00035716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00105156 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,755,617 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

