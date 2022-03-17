AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.67.

AGF.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

AGF.B remained flat at $C$7.14 during trading on Thursday. 12,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.47 million and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.70. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.52.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

