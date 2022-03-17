Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hanesbrands’ shares have lagged the industry in the past year. The company is witnessing challenges in the global transportation and logistics environment. These supply constraints are restricting its ability to fully meet consumers’ demand. Management expects to witness gross and operating margin pressure in the first half of 2022 thanks to the timing of inflation and planned investments related to Full potential plan. Its strategic decision to increase spending on expediting products to support innovation launches and retail space gains is a downside. During fourth-quarter 2021, Hanesbrands’ adjusted gross margin contracted 195 basis points (bps) while adjusted operating margin contracted nearly 100 bps year over year. Hanesbrands is also exposed to the unfavorable currency fluctuations owing to its international exposure.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 7,055,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,773,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

