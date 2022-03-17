Community Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.50 on Thursday, hitting $159.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,300,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,830,477. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.