Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMBGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Limbach stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 27,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

