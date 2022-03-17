-$0.11 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.
Several brokerages have commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,323. The company has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
