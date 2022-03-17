IBM Retirement Fund Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

A traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.71. 16,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

