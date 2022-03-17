The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.91. 7,218,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

