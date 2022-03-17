Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEC. StockNews.com downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 158,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

