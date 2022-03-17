Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ATCX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,687. The firm has a market cap of $423.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.12. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

ATCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,629.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

