Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ATCX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,687. The firm has a market cap of $423.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.12. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.
ATCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
