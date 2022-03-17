Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PRLD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,110. The firm has a market cap of $365.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 170,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.