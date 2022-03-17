Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
PRLD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,110. The firm has a market cap of $365.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $60.39.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.
