Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $119.15, but opened at $116.75. Wayfair shares last traded at $115.41, with a volume of 20,644 shares.

Specifically, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,017. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $127,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

