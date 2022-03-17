Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) & TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Critical Contrast

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and TROOPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million 0.45 -$7.47 million ($0.18) -3.33 TROOPS $4.29 million 65.13 -$67.92 million N/A N/A

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TROOPS beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

About TROOPS (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.