Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LNN traded up $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average of $147.50. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

