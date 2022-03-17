Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Update

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 118,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.93. 359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,200. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. Standex International has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

