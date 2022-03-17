-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ViewRay by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 1,395,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $687.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.90. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

