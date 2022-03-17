C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $$2.43 on Thursday. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

