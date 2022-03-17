IBM Retirement Fund Has $853,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded up $6.05 on Thursday, hitting $227.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,909. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,274.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.22.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

