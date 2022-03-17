Citigroup Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $81.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “focus list” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

APLS traded up $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

