Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) Insider Buys A$26,150.00 in Stock

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR – Get Rating) insider John Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.23 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of A$26,150.00 ($18,812.95).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, John Richards purchased 15,000 shares of Sandfire Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.05 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of A$90,765.00 ($65,298.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Sandfire Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

