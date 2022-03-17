IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,200 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $5.26 on Thursday, hitting $220.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.64. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.30 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

