Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives $4.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

LFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $3.04 on Monday. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

