Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 7.10%.

Shares of Envela stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,627. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Envela by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

