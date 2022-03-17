IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,516. The firm has a market cap of $458.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 136.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
