Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 869 ($11.30) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.37). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.30), with a volume of 27,013 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 869 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 868.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)
