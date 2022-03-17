Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.39. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 48,931 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerigo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $247.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARREF)
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
