Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.39. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 48,931 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerigo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $247.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.