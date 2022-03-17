$5.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) to announce sales of $5.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.59 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $23.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,414,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,867. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $710,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

