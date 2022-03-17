Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

