Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Reaches $2.55 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $11,964.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,996.29 or 0.99999596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00069930 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.00237763 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00283875 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00131474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00031096 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,731,425 coins and its circulating supply is 11,884,204 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

