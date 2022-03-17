Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $252.19

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 252.19 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.32). Billington shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.25), with a volume of 3,565 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 251.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

