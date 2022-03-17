Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,243,000 after acquiring an additional 213,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.30. 5,255,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

