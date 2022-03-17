Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,813,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,167. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

