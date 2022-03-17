IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.07 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,118. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

