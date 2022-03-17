IBM Retirement Fund Sells 8,542 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average is $147.18. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

