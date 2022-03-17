Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 18,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,879. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 million, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.27. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

